Shabnam to Shivani: Woman with three children converts, marries Class 12 student in UP's Amroha A 30-year-old woman with three children, previously known as Shabnam, converted to Hinduism and married an 18-year-old Class 12 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. Now called Shivani, she had been married twice before and recently divorced her second husband.

Amroha: A 30-year-old woman with three children converted to Hinduism and married a Class 12 student in a temple ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Wednesday, police officials said. According to Hasanpur Circle Officer Deep Kumar Pant, the woman, now known as Shivani, was earlier identified as Shabnam. She has been married twice in the past and does not have any surviving parents.

It should be noted that the state has an anti-conversion law in effect—the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021—which prohibits conversions through force, deceit, or fraudulent means. Police said they are currently looking into the circumstances of the marriage, though no formal complaint has been lodged so far.

Officials said Shivani first married a man in Meerut, but the marriage ended in divorce. She later married Taufiq, a resident of Saidanwali village, who became physically disabled following a road accident in 2011. Recently, she developed a relationship with a Class 12 student, believed to be around 18 years old. She reportedly divorced Taufiq last Friday, converted to Hinduism, and adopted the name Shivani before marrying the student.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, Dataram Singh, a resident of Saidanwali, expressed his support for the couple. “We only hope that both live together peacefully,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)