UP: Five passengers charred to death after double-decker bus goes up in flames in Lucknow | VIDEO

Lucknow:

In a tragic incident, at least five people, including two women and a child, were killed after a double-decker bus went up in flames on the outskirts of Lucknow on Thursday morning. As per the information, the incident occurred on Kisan Path under the limits of Mohanlalganj police station area when the bus was carrying labourers and their families from Patna to Delhi.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as the fire erupted near the gearbox of the bus. Local residents and passengers rushed to alert police and fire officials. Over half a dozen fire engines battled the inferno for hours, but the blaze had already reduced the entire bus to ashes. Notably, two gas cylinders were also found inside the bus, raising concerns about their possible role in intensifying the fire. The exact cause, however, is still under investigation.

Bodies sent for post-mortem

Police teams, along with officials from PGI (Post Graduate Institute), reached the site promptly, as per officials. The charred remains of the deceased were recovered from the wreckage and sent for post-mortem. Police have confirmed five casualties, and their families have been informed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance of the tragedy and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed the district administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured and to accelerate relief efforts at the scene. The Chief Minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

