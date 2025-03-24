Massive fire erupts in Mumbai's Dharavi area after gas cylinders blast near bus depot | Video Mumbai Dharavi fire: The incident occurred at around 10 pm and the fire tenders have reached the spot. As of now, no causalities have been reported.

A massive fire broke out at Nature Park, PNGP Colony, in Mumbai's Dharavi after gas cylinders blast near bus depot. As per the information received, the incident occurred at around 10 pm and the fire tenders have reached the spot. As of now, no causalities have been reported.



As per the officials on spot, the fire is almost controlled and police is also present at the sight. The incident caused panic in the area and a major traffic jam on the arterial Sion- Dharavi link road.

Mumbai Dharavi fire | Video

Fire at multi-storey building in Mumbai

In another case of fire accident reported from Mumbai, a security guard was killed and three persons were injured after a fire broke out in a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vidyavhihar area. As per the officials, The blaze erupted at 4:35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station.

The blaze affected electric installations, household articles, wooden furniture, AC units and clothes in five flats on the first and second floors of the building. Alongside, some wooden wall fittings, furniture and shoe racks in the first and second floor lobbies of the structure were also damaged.

15-20 persons rescued

The officials said, 15 to 20 persons were safely rescued from the building. The multi-story building comprises a ground floor, podium and 13 floors. Security guard Uday Gangan (45) succumbed to injuries at Rajawadi Hospital. Another security guard, Sabhajit Yadav (52) has suffered 25 to 30 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment, the official added.