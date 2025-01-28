UP: Five killed, over 80 injured as wooden platform collapses at 'Adinath Nirvana' festival in Baghpat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image shows the collapsed wooden platform at the site.

Baghpat tragedy: At least five people were killed as several devotees got trapped under the debris after a wooden platform collapsed during the 'Adinath Nirvana Laddu Festival' in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, as per officials. He also confirmed that more than 80 people also sustained injuries in the accident. As per the information, the devastating accident occurred at the Manastambh complex in the Gandhi Road area of Badaut city.

Due to the lack of ambulances, the injured were rushed to hospitals in e-rickshaws. The scene of the tragedy was filled with panic and confusion as rescue efforts are underway at the site. Responding to the emergency, the Badaut Police team arrived promptly at the spot to manage the situation and assist in the rescue operations.

Injured rushed to hospital

Speaking to the media, Baghpat Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya said injured people are receiving treatment at the hospital. "Watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' programme of the Jain community in Baraut. Soon after the incident, the teams of police, administration and fire department immediately reached the spot. Injured were taken to nearby hospitals," he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath reacts to incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work. CM Yogi also gave instructions for the proper treatment of the injured. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(Reported by Paras Jain)