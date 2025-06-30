UP: Security tightened at Agra airport after threat mail, police launch investigation The complaint did not specify the details about the threat. The FIR has been registered under BNS Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66F of the IT Act.

Agra:

Security arrangements at Agra Airport have been significantly stepped up after a threatening email was received, police confirmed on Monday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar, the airport authorities lodged a formal complaint regarding the email. The case has been registered at Shahganj police station, and an investigation is currently underway. While the email prompted immediate security concerns, police clarified that the message did not mention any specific details regarding the nature of the threat.

What did the police say?

"Similar emails have been received at other locations as well, and we are in contact with officials there. A thorough investigation is underway. The airport premises has been checked, and nothing suspicious found," the DCP said. The FIR has been registered under BNS Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66F of the IT Act. Police are working to trace the source of the email and assess its credibility, officials said.

Jabalpur airport in MP gets bomb threat

In a similar incident, the Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax after a search of the premises, an official said. The officials of the airport, located at Dumna in Jabalpur, informed that an email threatening to blow up the facility was received on Sunday, following which the premises was evacuated and an investigation launched, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said.

"During the investigation, it was found that the mail was sent to 40 to 41 places simultaneously. It seems likely the work of some miscreant," he said. Immediately after getting the information, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), dog squad, local police along with the Central Industrial Security Force started a search operation. "But no such (suspicious) thing was found. After this, the flights were operated on time," the official said. All security measures have been taken at the airport and the situation is normal now, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath's plane faces technical glitch after take-off in Agra, UP CM takes alternative aircraft