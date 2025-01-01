Sanyasi on life support to one with 45 kg rudraksha on head: Saints arrive for Maha Kumbh 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saint with 45 kg rudraksha mala on head

The preparations for the mega spiritual event Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj are in full swing. The saint and spiritual leaders seem happy with the arrangements made by the government of CM Yogi Adityanath. The secretary of Agni Akhara, while talking to India TV, said that they were very happy to see the arrangements for the Prayagraj Kumbh. He added that better-than-expected arrangements have been made and thanked PM Modi and CM Yogi for the same.

Speaking on the controversy around the entry of non-Hindus in Kumbh, the Mahant said that the Akhada Parishad has done the right thing by not inviting people from the Muslim community to the fair area. He added that people should neither take goods from them nor participate in any activity. The saint community has strongly supported CM Yogi's slogan 'Katoge to Batoge', he added.

Agni Akhara unfurls 'Dharma Dhwaja'

Image Source : INDIA TVSaint arrived in Maha Kumbh 2025

Earlier, a Jyoti (sacred fire) was lit after the Dharma flag was unfurled in Agni Akhara. The fire will burn throughout the Kumbh Mela. After the successful completion of Maha Kumbh, the Agni Akhada will take the fire and flag to its original Akhara.

Saint who dedicated left hand to Lord Shiva

India TV team met another saint who has dedicated his left hand to Lord Shiva. For the last 9 years, he has been keeping his left hand raised continuously and he does not do any other work with it.

Image Source : INDIA TVSaint arrived in Maha Kumbh 2025

Saint with 45 kg Rudraksha mala on head

Among many other saints, the India TV team also met a Mahant Baba with a mala of 1.25 lakh Rudraksha weighing 45 kg mala on his head. He has been carrying it for about 6 years and through this he does his penance and sadhana.

Saint who arrived in Kumbh on oxygen support

In the sequence of meetings, the India TV team met another spiritual figure named Indra Giri Maharaj who had reached the camp of Aawahan Akhada. He is physically ill as 97 per cent of both his lungs are damaged. He is on oxygen support. He reached the Kumbh Mela from Hisar in Haryana by car on oxygen support.

It was told that his lugs got damaged some 4 years ago. The doctors had advised him not to go out of the ashram, but he decided to come to the Maha Kumbh on the strength of his will and faith. He said that Kumbh is very important to him. "No matter what happens, I will not go back without the three Shahi Snans."

Image Source : INDIA TVSaint arrived in Maha Kumbh 2025

Many female sannyasis reach Kumbh

A female saint in an Aawahan Akhara said that she had arrived in Kumbh Mela from Gujarat. She said that the life of a sannyasi is very important for women too. She added that women and girls should not come to Kumbh for selfies. Another female sannyasi is Archana Giri of Juna Akhara with whom the India TV team met. Archana said that she is very happy with the works of CM Yogi.