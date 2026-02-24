Sanjay Dutt flags off 'Net Zero Sarojini Nagar' initiative in Lucknow; spotlight on Rajeshwar Singh's daughter

Lucknow:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt added star power to BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh's environmental campaign, 'Net Zero Sarojini Nagar', as he formally flagged off the initiative during a roadshow in Bangla Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday. Dutt walked nearly a km with a large gathering comprising youth, students, social organisations, and representatives from various sectors before inaugurating the campaign.

Sanjay Dutt urges people to adopt impactful habits

Addressing the crowd in his trademark style, Dutt urged people to adopt simple but impactful habits. "Hey, Uncle, listen. There are so many uncles standing here, right? Listen to everything. Do three things in life. One: plant a tree. Second: save water, because water is gold! Third: become a voter, cast your vote. And one more thing: don't use drugs."

Calling himself a screen star, Dutt described Singh as a real-life hero, saying that leaders who bring positive change to society are the true superstars.

Net Zero Sarojini Nagar 2040 officially launched

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the initiative was rooted in two causes close to his heart, environmental protection and youth empowerment. "Sarojini Nagar is my family. I want to make it a model constituency, and with people’s support, this campaign will become a mass movement," he said.

In an X post, Singh said, "Net Zero Sarojini Nagar 2040 officially launched — a people's movement begins! With the launch of Net Zero Sarojini Nagar, we set in motion a transformative shift towards cleaner habits, responsible consumption, water conservation, scientific waste management, enhanced green cover, active citizen participation, and stronger voter registration and democratic engagement. Sincere thanks to Sanjay Dutt for gracing the launch, and deep appreciation to the citizens for the massive participation that truly transformed this initiative into a people’s movement. Together, we move forward — for a greener, more sustainable future and a more aware, participative Sarojini Nagar."

The initiative aims to drive environmental action across six key areas: net-zero schools and colleges, housing societies and RWAs, townships, industries, villages, and lakes, along with new policy suggestions and implementation.

Rajeshwar Singh's daughter joins the movement

Adding a personal touch to the event, Singh's 17-year-old daughter Rajlaxmi welcomed Sanjay Dutt with a memento and delivered an impassioned speech, stressing that real change begins with individual effort and small, consistent actions. Her address drew a strong response from the audience.

"Hello, Sarojini Nagar. How are you all? I hear Papa praising you every day, and in the last four years, you have not only found a place in Papa's heart but also in ours. We feel truly fortunate to be standing here today and speaking to all of you.

Papa often says that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and the journey of environmental protection begins with net zero. Today, as we gather here, this moment represents that very first step.

Growing up, we used to believe that a blue sky was a myth. In Delhi, not only was seeing a blue sky rare, but even seeing the sun felt like a luxury. Times have changed so much that in Lucknow—where pollution was once unheard of—we now install air purifiers in our homes. This shows how important small changes, made by each one of us, truly are.

We are grateful that we could bring Papa here and listen to him, but it is now everyone’s responsibility to contribute toward real change. And if anyone says that this is not possible, respond with just one line: Do not doubt my courage; I weave dreams from broken threads.

I am also delighted that we have such an illustrious and legendary personality with us today—Sanjay Uncle. He is truly resilient and inspiring. We have come all the way from Bombay to encourage the youth, and we should be grateful for this opportunity. Hats off to you, sir. You are an inspiration to all of us, and it is a blessing to witness both your highs and your lows. Thank you, Sarojini Nagar, for listening to us today."

Sanjay Dutt also shared a video of the event on his Instagram account and captioned it: "Thank you Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow! Thank you Rajeshwar Singh Bhai! It was one of the best roadshows ever witnessed and thank you for making a part of greater message of Environment Protection and Net Zero Cities!"

