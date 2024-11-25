Sambhal violence: 20 detained, internet suspended after clashes during mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police and security personnel stand guard amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Sambhal violence: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district have detained around 20 people following violent clashes and alleged stone-pelting during a mosque survey on Sunday morning. The unrest resulted in three fatalities and injuries to around two dozen people, including police personnel and senior officials. The deceased have been identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, a resident of Sarai Tareen, Sambhal; and Noman, a resident of Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen. In response, district officials have suspended internet services for 24 hours as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement has announced that those involved in the violence will face stringent charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

"We have taken 20 people into custody. The survey was conducted as per court orders, with adequate police deployment at the site. Some individuals made children stand in front and started pelting stones at the police. The police tried to control the situation and also appealed to anti-social elements to maintain peace. They also set some vehicles on fire. The police used anti-riot measures, including tear gas, to disperse the crowd," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Moradabad Range, Muniraj G told the media.

What did Sambhal SP say?

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. He further said that the alleged firing, in which a police PRO was injured, was done by using a country-made weapon. "The situation is under control, and more forces have been deployed. Internet services have been suspended for a day...Some people started pelting stones at the police and the police also retaliated. They torched some vehicles and the police were targeted...Police dispersed the crowd...When DM and DIG were patrolling, two women pelted stones at them and firing was done through a country-made weapon and a PRO got shot in the foot," SP Bishnoi said.

Restrictions imposed to prevent further violence

In view of the violence, the district administration issued a notice prohibiting citizens from buying or collecting stones, soda bottles, or any flammable or explosive materials on their roofs. The notice, issued by local SDM, warns that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating this order. Additionally, instructions were given to the Municipal Corporation to confiscate any construction material lying on roads immediately. The stone-pelting incident occurred when a team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque. Locals, including those protesting the survey, allegedly pelted stones at the survey team and security personnel.

Sambhal mosque survey clash

Officials said that an ASI team had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the structure. The survey of the mosque was being conducted peacefully in presence of police force, following court orders, when a mob gathered at the site and started pelting stones at the survey team and security personnel. The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

(With inputs from ANI)

