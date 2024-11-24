Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid: What is the dispute that led to clashes?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV What is Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid dispute?

Tensions gripped Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district after a team arrived to conduct survey of Shahi Jama Masjid was attacked on Sunday morning. The clashes started after an altercation that escalated to stone pelting on police officials. The police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd and take situation in control.

What is the dispute around Shahi Jama Masjid?

Shahi Jama Masjid is an Mughal-era mosque which is under dispute. Hindu side have claimed that the site was actually a temple named Harihar Mandir, which was demolished by Babur in 1529. From Hindu side, Senior Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain along with 6 other petitioners filed a plea in teh Court of Civil Judge (Senior Devision).

On November 19, the court ordered the survey of the mosque and appointed senior advocate Ramesh Raghav as Advocate Commissioner to conduct survey. One of the petitioner Gopal Sharma has claimed that it is evident from Mughal-era documents namely, 'Baburnama' and 'Ain-e-Akbari' that Harihar temple stood on the site before Babur demolished it.

The court ordered to conduct photography and videography of the survey and submit the report till November 29. Complying on the order of the court, team reached the mosque on the evening of November 19 and conducted the survey for almost two hours.

On Sunday, the team reached the mosque to conduct the second survey which faced resistance from the community. The police also arrived on the site and tried to pacify the mob. However, the dispute escalated and situation still remains tense.

Three killed, policemen injured

After the altercation, mob pelted stones and tried to torch vehicles and opened fire which injured some of the policemen and killed three people. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Three people, identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, have been killed. Some policemen, including the gunner of the superintendent of police, have also been injured."

Miscreants to be identified, booked under NSA

Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control." He added those who engaged in stone pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action taken against them. "We are in the process of registering an FIR in the incident. The accused will also be booked under the NSA," the police officer added.

(With inputs from agencies)