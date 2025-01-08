Sambhal mandir-masjid row: Allahabad High Court stays trial court proceeding till February 25

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings going on in trial court in the Harihar temple-Shahi Jama masjid dispute case in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The Allahabad High Court ordered the halt of trial proceedings while hearing the petition of the Intezamia Committee of Sambhal's disputed Shahi Jama Masjid.

The court also directed all the parties in the case, including the Uttar Pradesh government, to file their response within four weeks. Subsequently, in response to the parties' response, the mosque committee will have to file a rejoinder in the court within the next two weeks.

The mosque committee's petition was heard by the single bench of Justice Ranjan Agarwal. On the next hearing, which is on February 25, the proceedings will be taken up as fresh case.