UP's Saharanpur jail receives forged presidential order for murder convict's release| Know what happened next?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Saharanpur Jail

In a surprising incident, Saharanpur district jail received a forged order, purported to have been issued by the President of India, to release a murder accused. Subsequently, an FIR was registered at the Janakpuri Police Station in the district, the officials said on Sunday.

After the purported order was received by the jail administration, Senior Superintendent of Saharanpur Jail Satyaprakash initiated a probe into the matter, which confirmed that the order was fraudulent. He said that the fraudulent order was received for the release of an inmate named Ajay, who is facing trial in a murder case.

Jail Superintendent Satyaprakash said, "The jail administration found the order -- purportedly from the 'President's Court' -- suspicious. Upon verification, it was revealed that no such 'President's Court' exists," adding that someone tried to mislead the officials with a forged release order.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the jail authorities informed the police and subsequently lodged an FIR at the Janakpuri police station on Friday against unknown persons. Further investigation was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)