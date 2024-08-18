Sabarmati Express derailment: Kanpur Police registers FIR, reveals cause of accident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sabarmati Express derailed in Kanpur

In connection with the recent derailment of the Sabarmati Express in Kanpur, an FIR has been registered at the Panki police station. The derailment, which occurred as the train was traveling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, was caused by a piece of old rail found on the tracks.

About the incident

On the previous day, twenty coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed in Kanpur. While no passengers were seriously injured, there were initial concerns about a possible conspiracy behind the accident. Senior Section Engineer Railway Track, Juhi Mahendra Pratap Singh Sisodia, has filed the FIR, indicating that a 0.93-meter piece of old rail, with signs of recent heating, was discovered at the accident site.

What FIR mentioned

The FIR suggests that the derailment may have resulted from this rail piece being intentionally placed on the track. The report notes that the loco pilot, A.P. Bundela, too noticed a heavy object on the track while the train was en-route towards its destination. He had applied the brakes immediately. However, the object struck the train’s cattle guard, causing it to bend and leading to the derailment of the front wheels and 20 coaches. Further, an investigation is underway to determine whether the rail piece was deliberately placed on the track by an unknown individual.

Accident occurred due to an object placed on track

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that earlier Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too confirmed that the accident occurred because the train's engine hit an object placed on the track.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Union Railway Minister stated that sharp hit marks were observed, and that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh Police are currently investigating the case.

He said, "The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Ahmedabad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 AM today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is being preserved. IB and UP Police are also working on it."

"No injuries to passengers or staff were reported. A replacement train has been arranged for passengers to continue their journey to Ahmedabad," he added.