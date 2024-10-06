One dead, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least one woman lost her life, and eighteen others suffered injuries after a speeding tractor-trolley they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Mahob district. According to the information received, the incident occurred near Chitaiyan village after the victims, all of whom identified as laborers, were returning to their homes after work on Saturday (October 5) evening.

However, as soon as the tractor reached Chitayan village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned, leading to the fatal accident. Of the total of 40 passengers onboard the vehicle, around one person lost their life, while eighteen suffered injuries, including five to be said in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vandana Singh said, upon being informed, teams of police and district administration immediately rushed to the spot and assisted the victims. "A total of 19 injured patients were shifted to a hospital, of which one of the injured women, identified as Vimala Devi, aged 35 years, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital," ASP Vandana Singh informed.

"Also, the doctors at the hospital referred five injured victims to a higher center as their condition was critical, while the others are being treated in the emergency ward," she added.

Significantly, a female worker from the group of forty who witnessed the accident told reporters that the tractor driver was drunk driving, leading to the major accident.

Further, it is pertinent to note that this marks the second major accident reported recently in Uttar Pradesh involving labourers. Earlier, on October 4, at least ten people were killed and over three injured after an out-of-control truck hit the tractor trolley the victims were travelling in. According to information released, the incident occurred at 1 AM as the tractor trolley, carrying over 13 labourers, was travelling between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border.

"At around 1 AM, we received information about an accident on GT Road at the Mirzamurad-Kachhwa border, where a truck, which had lost control, hit a tractor carrying 13 people. The tractor was travelling from Bhadohi district towards Banaras," said Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan.

"Of the 13 people, 10 died, and 3 who were injured were immediately sent to BHU for treatment. All 13 individuals worked as labourers in Bhadohi and were returning to their village," he added.

