Three, including two foreign nationals, died in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

In a tragic incident, at least three people, including two foreign nationals, were killed and three others injured after their car collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Sunday. According to the information released, the crash occurred near the 125 km mark in the Usrahar area of Etawah district. There the car, traveling from Lucknow to Delhi, and aboard with six passengers, rammed into a truck late Saturday night.

About the incident

Speaking of the details of the accident, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma confirmed that the passengers were returning from a Dussehra holiday in Lucknow when the tragedy befell them. He informed that among the deceased were Naz (30), an Afghan national, her Russian friend Katharina (20), and Sanjeev (40), the car's driver from Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension. "They died on the spot."

Further, elaborating on the details of the injured, the official added that Naz's sister, Atifa (25), Christine (20), currently residing in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, and Rahul (38) from Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, were immediately transported to Saifai Medical College in Etawah for treatment.

Investigation underway

Moreover, the police official informed that they have sent the bodies of the deceased for a postmortem, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

