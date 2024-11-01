Four dead, four others injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least four people died, and four others were injured after the car they were traveling in overturned on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. According to information released, the incident occurred on Friday (November 1) afternoon when the car, carrying eight passengers—all from the same family—was on its way back to Agra from a trip to Bulandshahr.

About the Incident

Officials reported that the tragedy struck while the family was returning from Bulandshahr and was on their way to Agra. The officials stated, while the injured—identified as Saurabh Agrawal (40), Gaurang Agrawal (10), Dhanvi Agrawal (14), and Anuj Agrawal (42)—were transferred to Agra for treatment, the bodies of the deceased (identified as Nitai Agrawal (5), Chetan Agrawal (1), Sonam Agrawal (40), and Ruby Agrawal (38)) were sent for post-mortem examination.

Eyewitnesses Recount the Horror

Eyewitnesses provided firsthand accounts of the incident, mentioning that people trapped inside the car were rescued by breaking its window with an iron rod. Circle Officer (Sadabad) Himanshu Mathur stated that an ambulance was immediately called to transport the injured to the district hospital.

Moreover, further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)