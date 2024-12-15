Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya dham wins prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ award for safety excellence

Follow us on Image Source : AP Construction work at Ram temple, in Ayodhya

Shri Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya dham has won the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ award, said Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Sunday. The award is given by the British Safety Council. It is one of the prestigious accolades in safety management.

"British Safety Council conducts the audit of the process, practices, and finally on-site activity assessments. Only those who achieve a five-star assessment are eligible to enter for the ‘Sword of Honour’ award contest," a statement released by the Ram Mandir construction committee read.

Earlier M/s Larsen & Toubro responsible for the construction of the temple were also awarded the ‘Golden Trophy’ by the National Safety Council for safety measures taken in the construction of Ram Temple, it added.

The temple project combines cultural heritage with engineering brilliance, it said, adding to ensure the quality of the construction by M/s Larsen & Toubro there was close coordination with M/s Tata Consulting Engineers and effective supervision by the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Construction of the first and second floors to be completed by June 2025

The construction of the first and second floors including Shikhar of the temple along with other significant temples has entered the last phase with a likely completion schedule by June 2025.

Marble statues will be carved by January 2025

The marble statues of Shri Ram Darbar and the sages Maharishi Valmiki, Maa Ahilya, Shri Nishad Ji, Sabri Mata, Muni Vashishth, Agatsya Muni, Rishi Vishwamitra and Goswami Tulsi Das Ji will be carved by January 2025.

"The meticulous architectural drawing and structural stability work has been contributed by artist Shri Vasudev Kamath, Architects Shri Sompura, and Shri Jay Kaktikar and institutions M/s CBRI & M/s TCE. As is known, it is a stone temple which will have total Bansi Paharpur stone of Rajasthan of approximately 15 Lakh cubic feet with significant marble cladding," Nripendra Misra said in the statement.

