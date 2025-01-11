Ram Mandir anniversary: CM Yogi honours 6-year-old boy for running from Punjab to Ayodhya | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Yogi honouring the boy who ran from Punjab to reach Ayodhya.

A six-year-old child has achieved a marvelous feat by running from Punjab to reach Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday honoured this wonder child on the stage and also gifted him with a mobile phone. Celebrating the achievement, CM Adityanath offered a floral tribute to the picture of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and lit a lamp.

Ayodhya’s mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi and CM's advisor Avneesh Awasthi were also present on the stage when Adityanath praised the child.

First anniversary celebrations of Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony

The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya started on Saturday with a large number of devotees reaching the holy city to take part in various events. Religious and cultural programmes will commence in the Ram Temple complex starting Saturday.

The anniversary celebrations began with the recitation of the Yajurveda. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla. The grand 'aarti' of the deity took place around 12.20 pm, followed by an offering of 56 dishes to the deity.

What did Adityanath say in Ayodhya?

The Chief Minister stated that 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees are now visiting Ayodhya every day. He highlighted that no one could have imagined that the Ayodhya of just a year ago would achieve such a remarkable transformation.

Prior to 2017, the city faced severe challenges—electricity was available for only four hours daily, the roads were in disrepair, and the Saryu River's water was contaminated. Adityanath said that even though Lord Ram had arrived in Ayodhya via the Pushpak Viman, yet the city didn’t even have an airport.

He said that Ayodhya has now become the country’s first solar city, harnessing the power of the sun, fitting for a city founded by the Suryavanshis. This transformation didn’t happen overnight; it is the result of a long and dedicated effort by the saints who devoted their lives to this cause, Adityanath said.

(Input: Akhand Singh and Anamika Gaur)