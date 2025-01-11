Ram Mandir anniversary: Ayodhya city decked up for grand celebrations, CM Yogi to perform rituals

Follow us on Image Source : X Ayodhya city decked up to celebrate Ram Mandir anniversary

Ayodhya is all prepared to welcome a large influx of devotees and dignitaries to celebrate the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. In several videos and visuals, devotees can be seen gathering around the temple while chanting bhajans and shlokas. To mark the celebration, a three-day festival will begin in Ayodhya on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing ‘Maha Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla.

Three-day festival begins today

The Ram Temple Trust will organise a series of cultural and religious events in Ayodhya to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple. These celebrations are scheduled from January 11 to 13. Around 110 VIPs along with common people, who ere unable to attend the historic ceremony last year, are invited to attend the event.

The three-day event will feature performances by renowned artists such as ‘Folk Queen of India’ Malini Awasthi; playback singer and politician Anuradha Paudwal, and poet Kumar Vishwas, among others.

Ram Katha and Ram Leela performances, along with several religious rituals, will be held during the three-day celebration, according to the temple trust.

PM Modi extends best wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the first anniversary of Ram Temple.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality. I am confident that this divine and magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India," PM Modi's X post reads.

Ram Mandir anniversary celebrations

On January 11, the celebrations will begin with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda, which will take place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm. It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm. Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural program.

(With inputs from agencies)