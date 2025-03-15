Rakesh Tikait's car collides with Nilgai in UP's Muzaffarnagar, eight airbags opened Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was heading to his Muzaffarnagar resident from Sisauli when his car collided with a Nilgai. The collision was severe that all the eight airbags got open. The car front was completely damaged in the accident.

In an unfortunate incident, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's car collided with a Nilgai in Muzaffarnagar, after which eight airbags of the car opened, and a major casualty was averted. The collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front.

However, the farmer leader narrowly escaped the accident as he was wearing the seatbelt. The severity of this accident can be gauged from the fact that all the eight airbags of the car opened on the spot. Due to this, Rakesh Tikait's life was also saved.

Rakesh Tikait reached his home after the accident. Speaking about the incident, Rakesh Tikait appealed to the drivers to wear seat belts while traveling in the car. This accident happened when Tikait was coming from Sisauli to Muzaffarnagar residence.

Car rams into tree, catches fire

On Friday, another tragic accident took place in Muzaffarnagar. A CNG car caught fire after hitting a tree in the Bhopa area, killing two friends who had gone out to play Holi. The third friend was severely injured. The three were travelling in a car when their car went out of control and hit a tree. After the accident, the CNG tank in the car burst and the car caught fire.

Police Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai said that a car went out of control and hit a tree on Bhokaheri-Baseda road in Bhopal police station area, due to which it caught fire. The car was completely burnt due to the fire. The fire brigade controlled the fire but by then Mainpal (35) and Rajiv alias Raju (30), who were in the car had died. Sanjeet, who was injured in the accident, has been taken to the hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.