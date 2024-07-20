Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh booked after man complains of forgery in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh

Lucknow: A case has been registered against Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh after a complaint by one Ashutosh. The case has been filed in Hazratganj Kotwali under sections including 120B 419,420,467,468,469,471,506.

Bhanvi Singh is the director of 'Da Properties' while Ashutosh is a former director of the company.

Ashutosh has alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the company and claims he's a shareholder in the company since the time of its formation.

Ashutosh further said that his signatures were forged to remove him from the company.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh govt forms State Capital Region in Lucknow on lines of NCR, check details