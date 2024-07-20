Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh booked after man complains of forgery in Lucknow

Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh booked after man complains of forgery in Lucknow

The case against Bhanvi Singh has been registered after a person complained of forgery and conspiracy for removing him as director from the company where the former is also a director.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2024 21:12 IST
Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh

Lucknow: A case has been registered against Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh after a complaint by one Ashutosh. The case has been filed in Hazratganj Kotwali under sections including 120B 419,420,467,468,469,471,506. 

Bhanvi Singh is the director of 'Da Properties' while Ashutosh is a former director of the company.

Ashutosh has alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the company and claims he's a shareholder in the company since the time of its formation. 

Ashutosh further said that his signatures were forged to remove him from the company.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh govt forms State Capital Region in Lucknow on lines of NCR, check details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement