Rahul Gandhi summoned by Lucknow Court in Veer Savarkar controversy

In connection with a case filed over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged provocative remarks about Veer Savarkar, a Lucknow court has issued a summons for him to appear on January 10, 2025. The case stems from comments made by Gandhi in December 2022, which have been deemed inflammatory and disrespectful towards the prominent freedom fighter.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court in Lucknow has summoned Rahul Gandhi under sections 153(A) and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly making statements with the intention of promoting hatred and disharmony. The case was filed by lawyer Nripendra Pandey, who accused Gandhi of defaming Veer Savarkar during a press conference in Akola, Maharashtra, on December 17, 2022.

In his complaint, Pandey claimed that Gandhi referred to Veer Savarkar as an "English servant" and "a pensioner," aiming to undermine the freedom fighter’s legacy and incite division within society. Pandey further argued that the statement, delivered during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was part of a calculated effort to spread animosity, as it was accompanied by prepared pamphlets distributed to journalists, indicating a well-planned strategy by the opposition.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement during the press conference was part of a broader criticism of Veer Savarkar, where he claimed that the freedom fighter had collaborated with the British during the colonial period. Gandhi alleged that Savarkar had written letters to the British, expressing his willingness to remain their subject and had signed a letter of apology out of fear, betraying Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters.

The remarks sparked immediate controversy, with many accusing Gandhi of distorting history and disrespecting a prominent figure of India's freedom struggle. The case has sparked political debate, particularly between Congress and BJP supporters, with some claiming the comments were aimed at diminishing Savarkar’s contribution to India’s independence.

Earlier, the court had ordered an investigation into the matter following a petition filed by Pandey under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The court directed the Hazratganj police station to conduct an inquiry into the issue, assigning an officer of the rank of Inspector to handle the investigation.