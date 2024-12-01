Prayagraj 's Rasulabad Ghat to be renamed after Chandra Shekhar Azad

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rasulabad Ghat

In a significant move, the name of Rasulabad Ghat in Prayagraj, located on the banks of the Ganga River, is set to be changed to Chandra Shekhar Azad Ghat. The decision comes on the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation now finalizing the process. The formal order to rename the ghat will be issued within a week, and a new plaque bearing the updated name will be installed at the location.

Rasulabad Ghat, which has long been a site for the last rites of several individuals, holds historical significance, as it was here that the mortal remains of the legendary freedom fighter, Chandra Shekhar Azad, were cremated.

The renaming initiative is not entirely new. The proposal to honour Azad was first passed in 1991 by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. However, despite the resolution being adopted more than three decades ago, the formalisation of the name change had not yet been carried out.

During his visit to Prayagraj on November 27, 2024, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Municipal Corporation, where the issue was raised by several councillors. In response, CM Yogi directed Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Keserwani and Municipal Commissioner Chandramohan Garg to take appropriate action on the matter.

The decision to rename the ghat to honour Chandra Shekhar Azad, one of India's most revered freedom fighters, is seen as a gesture of respect towards his legacy and the sacrifices made for the country's independence.