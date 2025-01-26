Prayagraj flight ticket price surge due to rush for Mahakumbh, DGCA asks to rationalise airfares

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Prayagraj flight ticket price surge

Kumbh Mela 2025: Considering the massive influx of devotees travelling to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to rationalise airfares. As per an analysis by travel portal Ixigo, bookings, as well as airfares for flights to Prayagraj, have surged rapidly with the air ticket prices rising up to 21 per cent for the Delhi-Prayagraj flights. To cater to the increasing demand, aviation watchdog DGCA has also approved 81 additional flights to Prayagraj.

Prayagraj flight ticket price

DGCA officials held a meeting with airline representatives on January 23 regarding the surge in prices and urged to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalise fares. In a post on X on Saturday, the regulator said, "In view of likely surge in demand, DG (CA) met airlines on 23 January 2025 and urged them to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalize fares."

DGCA further informed that to improve connectivity, it has approved 81 additional flights. "To meet increased demand for air travel to Prayag Raj during Mahakumbh, DGCA has approved 81 additional flights in January, raising Prayagraj connectivity to 132 flights from across India," it said.

Republic Day at Mahakumbh

To mark the 76th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture is organising 'Sanskriti ka Maha Kumbh'. The event will line-up featuring classical dance and music across the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, and Triveni pandals. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the rural culture of Uttar Pradesh through performances of Faruahi, Birha, and Alha on the day.

Artistes will also mount Kuchipudi, violin recitals, classical singing, instrumental music, and dance performances on the day.

Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. More than 10 crore devotees have so far taken holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the Maha Kumbh as the biggest event in the world that symbolises unity and likened the Sanatan Dharma to a banyan tree.