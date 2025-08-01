PM Modi to visit Varanasi on August 2, to release 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi PM Modi will also distribute several assistive devices to persons with disabilities and senior citizens. Later in the day, he will also address a public rally in Banauli, which falls under the Sevapuri Assembly constituency.

Varanasi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, where he will release the 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this, around Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred to more than 9.7 crore farmers. Besides, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 52 projects worth Rs 2,183.45 crore. These projects span across multiple sectors, including roads, health, education, sports and tourism.

The prime minister will also distribute several assistive devices to persons with disabilities and senior citizens. Later in the day, he will also address a public rally in Banauli, which falls under the Sevapuri Assembly constituency.

Schedule for PM Modi's visit:

PM Modi will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at around 10 am, following which he will head to Banauli in the Sevapuri Assembly constituency.

All about the projects that PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of

- Widening of the four-lane Varanasi-Bhadohi road (Rs 269.10 crore)

- Construction of Mohansarai-Adalpura road near Hardattpur railway station (Rs 42.22 crore)

- Construction of multipurpose hall at 36th Battalion PAC Ramnagar (Rs 2.54 crore)

- Redevelopment of 08 Kacha Ghats under CSR (Rs. 22.00 crore)

- Development of Kalika Dham Temple located in Sewapuri (Rs 2.56 crore)

- Redevelopment of hockey ground at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium, Lalpur (Rs. 4.88 crore)

- Beautification of the pond and construction of a ghat near Rangiladas Kutia, Tilmapur, Shivpur (Rs 1.77 crore)

- Construction of an Animal Birth Control Centre and Dog Care Centre (Rs 1.85 crore)'

- Redevelopment of 53 school buildings within Varanasi Municipal Corporation limits (Rs 7.89 crore)

- Installation of 2 radiation machines, a robotic surgery unit, and a CT scan machine at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi (Rs 73.30 crore)

- Construction of 47 rural drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (Rs 129.97 crore)

- Renovation and water purification work at Durgakund (Rs 3.40 crore)

- Construction of the Gosainpur–Ahirauli road from SH-73 (Rs 1.86 crore)

- Widening and strengthening of the Chhitouni Kot via Narottampur Khurd to Tarapur Shooltankeshwar road (Rs 2.01 crore)

- Construction of Government Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital – Rs 85.72 crore

- Construction of barracks for Naxal QRT (Quick Response Team) – Rs 1.54 crore

- Beautification and tourism development work in Karkhiyav village in memory of freedom fighters – Rs 18.26 crore

- Tourism development at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple under the spiritual circuit – Rs 4.87 crore

- Façade lighting at Kapildhara Temple (Panchkoshi fifth stop) and Thaiver Temple (Buddha statue) – Rs 2.49 crore

- Renovation of residential buildings at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University – Rs 8.23 crore

- Development of Munshi Premchand’s house in Lamhi as a museum – Rs 11.82 crore

- Widening and strengthening of the road from Chhitampur to Rajwadi Baniya Daurhara – Rs 30.67 crore

- Road construction from Kachhwa Road via Kapsehti–Babatpur to Chaubepur – Rs 51.95 crore

- Construction of a new road from Varanasi-Ghazipur route to Swarved Mahamandir – Rs 11.46 crore

- Widening and strengthening of Daalmandi Road – Rs 215.88 crore

- Construction of advocates’ chambers in Collectorate premises – Rs 4.95 crore

- Widening and strengthening of Lahartara–Kotwa–Korauth Parampur–Akelwa road – Rs 21.70 crore

- Widening and strengthening of Rohanian to Gangapur road – Rs 20.29 crore

- Widening and strengthening of Mohansarai–Gangapur–Motikot road – ₹16.11 crore

- Widening and strengthening of Harsos–Suichak–Gangapur road (chainage 2 to 3.5 km) – Rs 24.99 crore

- Widening and strengthening of Harsos–Suichak–Gangapur road (1 to 2 km) – Rs 24.98 crore

- Widening and strengthening of Harsos–Suichak–Gangapur road (0 to 1 km) – Rs 24.95 crore

- Construction of an overbridge at railway crossing no. 22C on Phoolpur–Sindhora road – Rs 52.33 crore

- Smart distribution and underground cabling – Rs 881.56 crore

- Construction of Sub-Registrar Office, Gangapur – Rs 2.29 crore

- Redevelopment and beautification of 21 parks by Varanasi Municipal Corporation to improve green coverage – Rs 11.44 crore

- Construction of mechanised multilevel car parking at Assi Ghat – Rs 9.84 crore

- Renovation of Shaheed Udyan Park – Rs 7.5 crore

- Integrated development and upgrading work from Sigra Apartment Electricity Office through employee housing to Bansidhar Apartment – Rs 6.77 crore

- Water purification and maintenance for 3 years of ponds at Ramkund, Mandakini, Ishwargangi, Bhikharipur, Shankuldhara, Bakaria Kund, and Pitrikund – Rs 6.28 crore

- Construction of a waste transfer station shed at Peelikothi, Varanasi – Rs 5.69 crore

- Construction of City Facility Centre at Sarnath – Rs 5.38 crore

- Construction of City Facility Centre at Ramnagar – Rs 5.38 crore

- Construction of City Facility Centre at Rishimandvi – Rs 5.38 crore

- Renovation and signage work at 24 ghats along the Ganga River – Rs 4.66 crore

- Water purification and renovation work at Lakshmikund – Rs 4.5 crore

- Construction of four prayer platforms and changing rooms – Rs 1.87 crore

- Water treatment work for an untapped drain near Ghatwari Mata Temple, Ward No. 48, Sujabad, under Adampur Zone – Rs 1.41 crore

- Development of Urban Miyawaki Forest Park in Kanchanpur – Rs 1.29 crore

- Construction and development of a food street in Ashapur – Rs 1.08 crore

- Restoration of government high schools at Belari, Jakhini, Thathra, Chittipur, and Lalpur – Rs 2.87 crore

- Construction of a modern, well-equipped new district library in Varanasi – Rs 19.71 crore