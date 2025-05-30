PM Modi meets family of Shubham Dwivedi, killed in Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur PM Modi met the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur, offering condolences and reaffirming India’s resolve against terrorism.

Kanpur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 victims killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting occurred at Chakeri Airport in Kanpur during Modi’s visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, lost his life on April 22 when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the scenic Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. He had recently married on February 12 and was travelling with his wife and other family members when the attack occurred. Shubham was fatally shot in the head and died on the spot.

Upon arrival in Kanpur, the Prime Minister met Shubham’s wife Ashanya, and his parents, Sanjay and Seema Dwivedi. According to officials, the Prime Minister shared in their grief and expressed his condolences, describing the attack as a cowardly act. “This is only the beginning; India’s fight against terrorism will continue,” he assured the family.

Ashanya Dwivedi, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said the Prime Minister spoke to them like a member of their family and got emotional while remembering the tragedy. She mentioned that PM Modi discussed "Operation Sindoor," a counter-terror operation launched in response to the attack. “We felt a personal connection with the name Operation Sindoor,” she said.

The meeting came following a request from Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi, who had written to the PMO urging the Prime Minister to meet the bereaved family. Awasthi later stated that the family expressed their gratitude for the swift action taken after the incident and thanked the PM for standing by them in their time of loss.

Shubham’s family has also appealed to the government to officially recognise him as a martyr, citing his courage and sacrifice during the tragic event.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate various development projects, including the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central stretch of the Kanpur Metro and road expansion projects on GT Road.