PM Modi inaugurates Meerut metro, dedicates 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the NaMo Bharat train service and the Meerut Metro in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the services from Shatabdi Nagar NaMo Bharat Station. Following the inauguration, PM Modi and CM Adityanath will undertake a ride on the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar to Meerut South station.

After the inaguration, addressing the public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today a new revolution is gaining energy for a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India. For the first time today, from the same platform, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Metro Service are being inaugurated on the same day. This is a splendid glimpse of what the connectivity of a Viksit Bharat will be like. I am satisfied that this work has been done in Uttar Pradesh. Today's program also reflects the work culture of the double-engine government of the BJP. Our work culture is that we have to work day and night to finish the project whose foundation stone has been laid..."

Public meeting and project launches

After the metro ride, the Prime Minister will travel to Mohiuddinpur, where he will address a public gathering. During the event, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crore, covering infrastructure, urban development, and public services in Western UP.

About NaMo Bharat and Meerut Metro

NaMo Bharat, India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is designed for speeds up to 180 kmph, providing high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. The Meerut Metro, operating on the same tracks, is now India’s fastest metro system with an operational speed of around 120 kmph, completing the full route in roughly 30 minutes.

The corridor connects key residential, commercial, and industrial hubs across the National Capital Region, including stations like Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Muradnagar, Modinagar, and Meerut South.

Regional impact and benefits

The project is expected to benefit millions of commuters from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and surrounding areas including Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida. NCRTC officials said that the corridor has already stimulated real estate growth, with land prices near stations rising 30 to 67 percent over the past two years.

Builders have started new residential and commercial projects in response to growing demand, particularly in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.