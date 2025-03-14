UP ATS busts espionage racket: Ordnance factory employee arrested for leaking secrets to Pakistan UP ATS arrested ordnance factory employee Ravindra Kumar for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani agent. Classified documents were found on his phone. An investigation is ongoing.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Hazratpur, Firozabad, for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani agent. The accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar, was taken into custody on Thursday following an investigation, officials said on Friday.

Pakistani spy agency targeting Indian officials

According to an ATS statement, intelligence inputs had indicated that handlers of a Pakistani spy agency were actively attempting to lure government officials, including those in the External Affairs Ministry and other key departments, by offering them money in exchange for classified documents.

"Following a detailed probe, it was revealed that Ravindra Kumar, who worked as a chargeman at the Ordnance Factory, had been sending sensitive and confidential information to a Pakistani operative, whom he had befriended on Facebook," the statement said.

ATS finds classified documents on accused's phone

After his initial interrogation, Kumar was taken to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow. A search of his mobile phone revealed several sensitive documents, which he had allegedly shared with the Pakistani agent. Officials said he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing and transmitting classified information.

Following his confession, a case was registered under Section 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and he was formally arrested.

Facebook connection and financial motive

During questioning, Kumar revealed that he had been working at the Ordnance Factory since 2006 and was promoted to chargeman in 2009. In July 2024, he connected with a woman named Neha Sharma on Facebook, who later contacted him through WhatsApp, audio, and video calls.

"Driven by greed, Kumar started sharing confidential information with her. He admitted to frequently deleting their WhatsApp chats, but some conversations and documents were still recovered from his phone," the ATS statement added.

Seizures and further investigation

The ATS has recovered five confidential documents, Rs 6,220 in cash, a mobile phone, an ATM card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, and PAN card from the accused. Officials are now conducting a deeper probe to uncover any larger espionage network linked to the case.