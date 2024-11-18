Noida: Two criminals arrested after firing at police, huge haul of stolen goods seized

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The police apprehended the two criminals.

In a significant development in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), police arrested two notorious criminals following a violent encounter on Sunday night. The criminals, who were on a motorcycle, fired at the police during a chase after they were signalled to stop during a routine check-in in Sector 39. The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring the two suspects in the process.

The incident took place on the night of November 17, when the police were conducting a check on Dadri Road at the Shashi Chowk intersection. When the police signalled two motorcycle riders to stop, they ignored the order and attempted to flee towards Sector 49. The police suspected their intentions and pursued them.

The criminals, trying to escape, entered a forested area near Sector 42. As the police closed in, the suspects fired at the pursuing officers, attempting to kill them. In response, the police opened fire in self-defence, injuring both criminals in their legs. They were subsequently apprehended and taken into custody.

Following the encounter, the identities of the criminals were confirmed. One of them has been identified as Noorjamal Sheikh, a resident of Vardhaman, West Bengal, currently residing in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, Haryana. The second criminal was identified as Rajkumar Vishwas, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal, also residing in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1.

Firearms, cash, and jewellery recovered

Police recovered significant evidence from the criminals. They were found in possession of two.315 bore pistols, two live cartridges, and two spent cartridges. Additionally, a large haul of stolen goods was seized, including jewellery worth approximately Rs 80 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh. The police department has revealed that both criminals had a bounty of ₹Rs 25,000 each on their heads.

The criminals were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment following their injuries. Authorities are currently investigating their full criminal history and other details related to their activities. The police are continuing to investigate the criminals' network and are determined to uncover more details about their involvement in past crimes.