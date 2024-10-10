Noida traffic advisory issued for Dussehra celebrations on Oct 11, 12: Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check Noida traffic advisory.

Noida Traffic Advisory: To manage the traffic inflow during Dussehra celebrations in the city, Noida Traffic Police issued traffic advisory and imposed restrictions on vehicles around Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, effective from 2 PM on Friday until the festivities conclude on Saturday. The Noida Police said these restrictions will ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the Ramlila performances, Ravan Dahan, and idol immersion ceremonies.

The Noida traffic advisory for Dussehra celebrations will be effective from October 11 to October 12, 2024 and police in the advisory outlined various road closures and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the event.

Noida traffic advisory: Check details

As per the Noida traffic advisory, the restrictions will be imposed from 2:00 PM on October 11 to the conclusion of the celebrations on October 12 and major roads around key event locations, including Stadium Sector-21 and Ramlila Maidan in Sector-62, will see traffic restrictions.

Cars heading towards Ramleela grounds and various event venues will be diverted as part of the traffic management plan.

Noida traffic advisory for Dussehra: Check road closures

From Sector 12-22-56 to the Stadium Chowk: Complete restriction of vehicle entry.

From Sector 10-21 U-turn to Sector 12-2256 Trijunction towards the Stadium: Complete restriction of vehicle entry.

From Sector 8-10-11-12 to Stadium Chowk through Mandi Mall Chowk: Complete restriction of vehicle entry.

From Sector 31-25 to Sector 21-25 through Mandi Mall Chowk to Stadium Chowk: Complete restriction of vehicle entry.

From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12-22 Chowk and towards the Stadium: Complete restriction of vehicle entry.

From Coast Guard Trijunction via NH-24 to Sector 12-22 Chowk: Complete restriction of vehicle entry.

Route diversions at Sector-62 Ramleela Grounds:

From Jitendra Vihar Chowk to Sector 12-22-56 towards Sector 10-21: Traffic will be diverted through Sector 31-25 and NH-24.

From Sector 12-22-56 Trijunction to Stadium Chowk: Traffic will be diverted via Sector 57 and Mandi Chowk to Sector 31-25.

From Sector 12-22-56 to Jitendra Vihar Chowk towards Metro Hospital: Vehicles will be diverted through different sectors.

From DM Road and Yamuna Vihar Road to Mandi Mall Chowk and Ramleela Grounds: Diversions will be implemented.

