Noida society asks unmarried couple living on rent to submit consent letter from family

A high-rise society in Noida’s sector 99 has asked owners who have rented flats to bachelors or couples to submit a marriage certificate or a consent letter from their family. This comes weeks after the death of a 23-year-old law student, who fell to death from the 7th floor of the Supreme Tower society in Sector 99 on January 11 of this year.

A probe is on in the matter. However, SS Kushwaha, Secretary of the Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association (STAOA) said, "That is not the opinion of the board, V N Subramaniam President has circulated it on his own.”

V N Subramaniam, the president of the Supreme Towers society's Apartment Owners Association, sent an email to flat owners on January 21, in which he asked all flat owners to submit the said documents to the association's office on or before January 31.

The email states, "Flat owners renting to bachelors (boys or girls) must ensure submission of detailed information, including addresses and approvals from family members. And if bachelors are cohabiting with members of the opposite gender, they must submit either a marriage certificate or a formal approval letter from their family.”

"These measures are implemented in the interest of safety, security, and maintaining harmony in the community," it mentioned further.

One of the staff, on the conditions of anonymity, said that it is a good decision to avoid the nuisance created by bachelors in the society.

"Bachelors provide fake certificates of their parents and on that basis they become tenants. And after some time some mishaps occur," he said, adding that it is a good decision, because it will stop "unnecessary nuisance in the society".

What tenants had to say?

An LLB student, who lives in the society, said, "They should also focus on the security checks and give warnings to those who create nuisance at night. It will reduce unnecessary nuisance created by some tenants and would also not impact others, those who are living peacefully."

"There are various incidents that occurred in the past. I live with my friends and comply with the rules and regulations, I have no issue," added another student who lives in Tower 3 of the society.

Kushwaha said, "That is not the opinion of the board, the President has circulated it, on its own. There is no resolution to that effect by the board, so that is the official stand of the board.”

(With PTI inputs)