Noida: Skywalk linking Blue Line with Aqua Line to open soon - Check details

In a major boost for commuters in Noida, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced that its highly anticipated air-conditioned skywalk linking Delhi Metro's Blue Line (Sector 52 station) with Noida’s Aqua Line (Sector 51 station) will open to the public on October 2, 2025. The 420-meter-long, 5-meter-wide skywalk, fitted with moving walkways and elevators, is set to significantly improve connectivity between the two metro lines, according to HT.

A seamless connection for commuters

The new facility aims to eliminate the hassle of having to switch between systems, which has long been a source of frustration for passengers travelling between the Blue Line and Aqua Line. Previously, commuters had to exit one system, travel by e-rickshaw or walk, and then buy a separate ticket to re-enter the other system. The skywalk, designed with comfort in mind, will allow passengers to travel seamlessly without these inconveniences.

"We are excited to open this facility for the public after a long wait. The work is almost complete, and finishing touches are being applied. We have instructed the staff to ensure that everything is ready by September 30, so we can open on October 2, 2025," said Mahendra Prasad, Executive Director of NMRC.

A long road to completion

The project, which began in March 2023, faced multiple delays due to design changes. Initially planned as a single-pillar structure, the design was later altered to a two-pillar structure, which extended the construction timeline. The Rs 40 crore skywalk replaces the previous 300-meter walkway, which was merely covered by a tin shed.

Improved commuter experience

Commuters have long been frustrated by the lack of a direct connection between the Blue and Aqua Lines. "It's a huge time-waster to change lines at Sector 52 and walk to Sector 51," said Akarsh Singh, a college student from Sector 121. With the new air-conditioned skywalk, officials hope more commuters will opt for the metro, reducing traffic congestion on Noida’s busy roads and offering a safer, more convenient travel experience.