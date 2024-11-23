Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Noida schools closed: DM extends closure till November 25 as air pollution level remains alraming

Earlier the district administration had discontinued the physical classes from class nursery to class 12 until November 23. The order came after Delhi's AQI breached 450 to reach the Severe Plus category.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Noida Published on: November 23, 2024 19:57 IST
schools closed in noidaq
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday extended the duration of all school closures in the district till November 25. The decision has been taken as bad air quality in Gautam Buddha Nagar persists. In their latest order District Magistrate of GB Nagar has ordered to extension of the holidays for the class nursery class up to the 12th class from November 23 to November 25. However, the online class will run as per the order given earlier.

In an earlier order, the schools were closed till November 23. The major decision was taken after the AQI in Delhi went up to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and further escalated to 457 by 7 pm. To bring the pollution level down, the authorities in Delhi-NCR imposed restrictions under Stage IV of GRAP and banned the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, except for vehicles carrying essential commodities and providing essential services.

The residents living in the national capital woke up on Saturday to a thick layer of smog and foggy weather after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city fell back into the 'Severe' category. The AQI measured in Delhi at 8 am was 420 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded as 457, while in in Ashok Vihar it was 455 in Chandni Chowk it was 439 and RK Puram recorded an AQI 421 in falling in the 'severe' category, as per data from CPCB measured at 8 a.m.

(With inputs from agencies)

