Noida school's 'respectful request' over non-vegetarian food tiffin faces parents' ire

In a controversial circular, the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida urged parents to avoid sending non-vegetarian items in their children’s lunch boxes and called it as “only a respectful request.”

In her statement on Thursday, Supriti Chauhan, the principal of DPS-Gautam Buddh Nagar in Sector 132 clarified, “This is not a diktat, but only a request. We issue such a circular every year and this year’s is nothing new. There is no ban, no directive, no advisory…only a respectful request,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

The circular issued by the principal’s office on Wednesday, listed “two key considerations” for the request.

What the circular said

Firstly, Health and Safety: “Non-vegetarian food, when cooked in the morning for lunchtime consumption, can pose serious health risks if not stored and handled properly, and we prioritize our students’ well-being,” the circular stated. Secondly, Inclusivity and Respect: “Our school values diversity and promotes a culture of inclusivity. By maintaining a vegetarian food environment, we ensure that all students feel respected and comfortable, regardless of their dietary preferences or restrictions, while eating their meals together,” it added.

As expected the circular generating a lot of backslash, with the parents. “Vegetarian food also tends to go stale, hence, restricting non-vegetarian food items is uncalled for. Moreover, giving a full nutritious meal to their child is a parent’s prerogative and schools should not interfere in that,” a parent on anonymity said, as reported by the paper.