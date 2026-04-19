Noida's next big leap: Mega projects set to transform city's future landscape

Noida:

Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority), a neighbouring city of Delhi, was developed to ease the pressure on the national capital and drive industrial growth. Back on April 17, 1976, when it was notified, Noida was considered only a satellite city of Delhi with planned industrial zones and better land access. However, with better planning and the transformation it has undergone over the years, Noida has now become the industrial hub of Uttar Pradesh and is driving the state's economic engine.

Thanks to improved connectivity, the growth of the manufacturing and technology sectors, and the large-scale investments it has received over the years since being notified, Noida has become a self-sustaining economic centre and a real-estate heavyweight. The city is now planning to further better its infrastructure, which would only help in boosting its economy. So as Noida turns 50, here's a look at some mega projects that will transform Noida's future landscape.

Noida International Airport in Jewar

The Noida International Airport, or the Jewar Airport, will help ease the traffic at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Its first phase was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March of this year, and the beginning of commercial flights here will reshape connectivity across the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (YEIDA).

The airport will have three more phases. Phase 1 was focused on the initial single-runway layout, and Phase 2 focuses on expanding the terminal, apron, cargo, and support facilities. Under Phase 3, a second 4,150 m runway will be introduced, while Phase 4 is projected to handle around 4.89 lakh flights every year.

The International Film City

The International Film City in Sector 21 will be a significant boost for the media and the entertainment industry. Spanning around 230 acres, the project will have multiple film studios, production facilities, and many other facilities. The foundation stone for the project is set to be laid on April 24.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government, this will project will help in creating as many as 50,000 jobs and benefit seven lakh people indirectly. "The construction of the Film City will provide employment opportunities to 50,000 people from the state and neighbouring states, while indirectly benefiting five to seven lakh people with job opportunities," the state government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

Extension of Aqua Line Metro

The Aqua Line Metro is also set to be extended from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida), which will ease connectivity in Noida. As per the extension proposed by the authorities, eight new stations will be added that will help in integrating the Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro. Once the corridor, which will introduce approximately 11.56 km of tracks, is operationalised, Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 km.

"This decision will not only accelerate regional development but also further strengthen Noida as a major manufacturing and service hub in the country. Thank you, Prime Minister, for this visionary and public-friendly decision," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in a statement in February this year.

IT hub expansion

Noida is also emerging as the data center capital of India, and major companies such as Microsoft and Google are making investments in the city's IT infrastructure. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also announced its Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy, which it noted that will help in attracting 500 companies and boosting foreign direct investments (FDIs). The government believes this policy will help in turning cities like Noida into hubs of technology and digital services.

Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail

The Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail project, which aims to cut travel time between Delhi and Varanasi, will also pass through Noida and significantly boost the city's connectivity with other places. It is worth mentioning here that this project will cover around 865 kilometres, connecting major cities such as Noida, Mathura, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

"The majority of these high-speed tracks in Uttar Pradesh will be elevated, aiming to minimise land acquisition issues and reduce environmental impact. This elevated nature will also significantly cut down emissions and boost economic activity across the route," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in February this year.