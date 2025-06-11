Noida Police reunites missing child with family after 10 years in rescue operation Noida: As a result, an FIR (Case No. 723/2015) was lodged under IPC Section 363 for kidnapping. However, after years of exhaustive investigation yielding no breakthroughs, authorities submitted a closure report on December 20, 2022.

Noida:

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate has successfully reunited a child with his family after nearly a decade in a heartwarming turn of events. The boy, who went missing in 2015 from the Gejha Mandir area under Phase-2 Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was safely recovered with the help of Haryana Police.

The 2015 disappearance case

On November 6, 2015, a seven-year-old boy disappeared while playing near his home in Gejha village, under the jurisdiction of Noida's Phase-2 Police Station. A missing person report was filed two days later, on November 8. Consequently, an FIR (Case No. 723/2015) was registered under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping). Despite extensive efforts over several years, no lead surfaced, prompting investigators to file a final report on December 20, 2022.

New lead from Faridabad

A breakthrough emerged on May 28, 2025, when a kidnapping FIR was filed at Surajkund Police Station in Haryana's Faridabad. On June 2, the Surajkund police rescued a kidnapped child from the custody of the accused Mangat Kumar. During questioning, Mangat confessed that he had been keeping another boy for several years, claiming the child was originally brought from Noida, though his name had since been changed.

Due to the changed identity, initial attempts to match this child with any past missing person reports proved unsuccessful.

Intensive effort by the Noida Police

On receiving this information, Phase-2 Police acted promptly. They summoned the child and questioned him. Though the child could recall his parents’ names, he had no memory of his address or other contact details.

To establish his real identity, Noida Police meticulously examined missing person records. This thorough review confirmed that the child was indeed the same boy listed in FIR No. 723/2015 from 2015.

Identifying the family to reunite the child

The FIR had listed a mobile number belonging to a friend of the child’s father, who had since relocated from Noida to Agra. Police contacted him and traced the family's original residence. The child’s parents, now living in Mainpuri, were informed.

Initially, the parents found the news difficult to believe. They asked to identify the physical traits of the child. The mother stated that her son had a missing finger on his right hand and a scar under his left eye. Both traits were verified by police.

Emotional reunion with family members

The missing boy’s elder brother, paternal aunt, and his brother-in-law were dispatched to the Phase-2 Police Station. Upon seeing the child, they emotionally embraced him, instantly recognising their long-lost family member. The boy, too, immediately recognised his brother, sparking an emotional reunion after ten years. The parents were called to Noida and are en route.

Next steps and legal procedure

The child will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

His statement will be recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (formerly Section 164 CrPC).

Following court approval, DNA testing will be conducted for conclusive identification.

Commendation for police effort

The public has widely praised this exemplary action by the Phase-2 Police, commending their vigilance, humane approach, and unwavering determination. This remarkable success stands as a testament to the dedication and resolve of Noida Police in delivering justice and closure, even after a decade.