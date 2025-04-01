Noida: Massive fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Sector 18, people being rescued with ropes After the incident was reported, five fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. According to the information, the fire broke out in a shop inside the building.

A massive fire broke out in a building located in Sector 18 of Noida! Soon after the fire was reported, people were being rescued with the help of ropes.

After the incident was reported, five fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. According to the information, the fire broke out in a shop inside the building. Because of fire, people working in the offices were not able to come out of the building.

After the incident was reported, some people were seen jumping from the fourth floor to escape the fire. Two youths were injured while jumping from the fourth floor. They have been taken to the hospital.