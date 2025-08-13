Noida: Massive fire breaks out at commercial building in Sector 10, fire tenders rush to spot Fire in Noida: According to preliminary information, the fire broke out on the third floor of the building, where several furniture items and flammable materials were stored. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames using water and foam.

Noida:

A massive fire broke out at a commercial building in Sector-10 of Noida, causing chaos in the surrounding area. Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flamer under control.

Fire breaks out on the third floor of the building

As per the preliminary information, the fire broke out on the third floor of the building, where several furniture items and flammable materials were stored. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames using water and foam.

Fire was contained to the warehouse

According to officials, the fire was contained to the warehouse and did not spread to nearby shops, despite the close proximity of other commercial establishments.

Residents and workers evacuated

Soon after the fire broke out, the local residents and workers in nearby shops were evacuated quickly. Even as no casualties have been reported so far, however, the fire caused massive damage to furniture and other goods. The full extent of the loss will be ascertained only after the fire is completely extinguished and the debris cleared.

Initial reports suggest an electrical short circuit or equipment malfunction may have sparked the fire, even as the exact cause is still being probed. For safety measures, police have cordoned off the area to keep crowds away and allow smooth firefighting operations.