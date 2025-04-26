Noida: Ban on flying drones, UAVs around Jewar airport and nearby areas With Noida International Airport poised to become one of the country’s major aviation hubs, safeguarding the facility has become a matter of national importance.

Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Saturday (April 26) issued an advisory stating that flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles around the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar was a punishable offence. The ban was implemented keeping in mind the airport's security and monitoring of the airspace. Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jewar Airport, said, "There is a complete ban on flying drones or any type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) above and in the vicinity of Noida International Airport. This ban has been implemented keeping in mind the security of the airport and monitoring of the airspace."

As per instructions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and security agencies, the Noida International Airport was declared a Red Zone (no drone fly zone) on October 8, 2024, he said.

"Flying a drone without permission in this area is a punishable offence under the Airports Authority of India Act, 1934 and the rules for UAV operation," Mishra said. "Legal action will be taken against any person, institution or group found violating this instruction. All citizens are requested to follow this rule and cooperate with the security system of the airport," he added.

Bus connectivity between Jewar Airport and Greater Noida to begin soon

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to launch a new bus service connecting Jewar Airport to Greater Noida's Pari Chowk, aimed at boosting public transportation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. This initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen connectivity and accelerate development in the rapidly expanding area.

Under CM Yogi's guidance, three new bus routes have been identified in the YEIDA region. Among them, the 42-kilometre stretch between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk is considered the most significant. This route will benefit both local residents and travellers using the upcoming international airport, enhancing ease of travel to and from Greater Noida. Although a limited bus service between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk has been operational since 2023, the newly announced expansion is expected to offer more comprehensive coverage and better frequency.

In addition to the Jewar-Greater Noida route, two more bus routes have been finalized. One of which will provide bus service from Botanical Garden to Kulesara and Bhangel via Sector 20, 21 of Noida. The second route will connect YEIDA's regional office to Dankaur Chowk, Sector 17, and Bhanghel, covering a distance of 51 kilometers.

These routes will serve residents of Rabupura, Noida sectors 17, 20, 21, and 26, as well as students of Gautam Buddha University and commuters travelling to key locations such as Pari Chowk, the District Magistrate's office, Jagat Farm, Surajpur, Kulesara, and Bhangel village. The YEIDA region is witnessing rapid development in terms of industrial units and residential projects, leading to increased demand for efficient public transportation. In this context, the upcoming bus services, especially the Jewar-Pari Chowk route, mark a significant step toward fulfilling mobility needs and fostering regional growth.

In the future, there are plans to start an electric bus service from Delhi to Jewar Airport. Along with this, two other new bus routes will offer additional transport options for people in the area. Expanding transport services in the Yamuna Development Authority region is a forward-looking step that will play an important role in the overall development of the region.