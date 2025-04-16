Noida: Class 10 student found at New Delhi Railway Station, says 'ran away as I was upset with parents' Noida: The police team checked footage of CCTV cameras in nearby places and also enquired with local people about the teenager student.

Noida:

A student of class 10th who was missing since April 14 was found at the New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday (April 16) and told police that he ran away from home as he was upset with his parents for opposing his decision to join the 'Indian Army'. The student went missing after he left for his coaching classes on Monday. Now, the teenager has been reunited with his family.

Krishna Gopal Sharma, in charge of the Sector 113 Police Station, Noida, said, "On 14 April, a complaint was received that a 16-year-old student of class 10th was missing". He left home for coaching classes but the employees of the coaching centre informed the father of the student at around 2:00 pm that he did not come for the class.

Case registered by Noida Police

A case was registered under Section 137 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 113 Police Station and a police team was formed to trace the student. The student's family shared his picture on social media groups (Facebook Twitter, and WhatsApp) with an appeal for assistance in finding him, and within no time, the message went viral on several groups.

"The police team checked CCTV footage of nearby places and also enquired with local people about the student. On Wednesday, the student was found by a police team at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"He told the police that he wanted to join the army. He is the only son of his family, because of which his family members are objecting to his decision to join the Army," Sharma said.