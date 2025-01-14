Noida's Arun Vihar, India's largest army residents colony, holds Veterans Day March, thanks ACP for support

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Army veterans and police officials present at 1st Veteran Day March in Arun Vihar, Noida

The largest Army Residents Colony in India, Arun Vihar in Noida organised a solemn Veterans Day March on Tuesday to pay tribute to the brave soldiers and veterans of the nation for their selfless service. On behalf of Arun Vihar, the Arun Vihar Residents Welfare Association (AVRWA) expressed its profound gratitude to ACP Noida Praveen Kumar and his team for the remarkable coordination and support, ensuring its smooth execution.

The march passed through key landmarks within Arun Vihar, the largest Army Residents Colony in India, including Kargil Chowk, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Square, Shaheed Smarak, Vijay Diwas Chowk, and the IPKF Memories Wall—all monuments dedicated to the valour of our Armed Forces, especially the heroes of Operation Pawan.

The residents, veterans, and community members gathered in large numbers to pay tribute to the nation’s defenders. The Noida Police played a crucial role in ensuring smooth traffic management, maintaining security, and preserving the dignity of the event, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.

Expressing gratitude to the police, Col I P Singh, Chairman, AVRWA and Kavita Jamil, Vice Chairperson, AVRWA in their statement said, "The exemplary efforts of the Noida Police team ensured smooth traffic movement, enhanced security, and upheld the dignity of the event, making it a memorable and respectful occasion for all attendees. The unwavering support extended by the police demonstrates a strong partnership with the Armed Forces community and a deep respect for the sacrifices of our veterans."

The AVRWA extended heartfelt thanks to ACP Praveen Kumar and his team for their professionalism and dedication, which were instrumental in making the march a resounding success.