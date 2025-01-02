Noida Airport: Indian Oil Corporation to provide fueling services at upcoming facility in Jewar | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IOCL partners with Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Noida Airport: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), one of India’s leading public sector oil marketing companies, has been awarded a 30-year concession agreement to offer fueling services at the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar. As per the information, this collaboration is expected to play a key role in the airport's operational readiness, with the airport’s inauguration anticipated in the upcoming fiscal year.

As part of the agreement, IOCL will manage fueling stations at three strategic locations within the airport. These will be situated near the main western access road, catering to passengers, at the airside for airport operations, and near the eastern cargo precinct. The partnership aims to ensure smooth fueling operations, supporting both commercial and operational needs of the airport.

"Our collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd marks another milestone in NIA's journey to operational readiness. By partnering with IOCL, we will ensure seamless and efficient fueling services at the airport," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport.

This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer convenience, said Sumeet Munshi, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Noida Divisional Office, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Noida airport conducts first flight validation test

Last month, the first validation test flight for the upcoming Noida International Airport was conducted successfully, with an Airbus 320 of IndiGo receiving a ceremonial water cannon salute upon the maiden landing at the greenfield facility, officials said. The airport is being built in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, some 75 km off Delhi, and will be the national capital region's second international airport after the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG, is building the airport for the Uttar Pradesh government in a public-private partnership model. A validation flight is conducted to verify that an airport meets safety, operational, and regulatory standards and is a vital element of the aerodrome licensing process.

(With inputs from PTI)

