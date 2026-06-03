No PUCC, no fuel in NCR districts from Oct 1: UP govt targets 35% pollution cut with tough new rules

Lucknow:

In a major push to combat rising air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps from October 1, 2026. The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting on air quality chaired by Chief Secretary SP Goel. The move is part of a broader strategy aimed at reducing pollution levels across NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh.

UP sets ambitious pollution reduction target

The state government has fixed a goal of bringing down air pollution in its NCR districts by 30 to 35 per cent during 2026. Officials have been instructed to strengthen coordination among departments and ensure strict implementation of pollution-control measures. "The participation of citizens should also be ensured by creating awareness among them," the Chief Secretary said during the meeting. Authorities reviewed ongoing and planned initiatives covering vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, road dust management, construction and demolition waste handling, expansion of green cover and crop residue management.

ANPR cameras to monitor vehicles at petrol pumps

To enforce the upcoming fuel restriction, the government will install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 1,041 fuel stations located across NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh. The technology will help identify vehicles that do not possess a valid PUCC, enabling petrol pumps to deny fuel to non-compliant vehicles under the "No PUCC, No Fuel" policy.

Eight UP districts under NCR to face strict monitoring

The pollution-control measures will be implemented across eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh. These include Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli. These districts form part of the wider NCR region, which also includes Delhi and several districts in neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan.

Focus on scrapping old vehicles

The state government is simultaneously working on removing ageing and highly polluting vehicles from roads. Under the "Naya Safar" initiative, authorities are encouraging the use of BS-VI compliant vehicles, CNG-powered transport and electric vehicles. Official data shows that around 26.19 lakh end-of-life vehicles have been identified in NCR districts. Between January and April 2026, authorities scrapped 37,156 such vehicles while another 460 vehicles were seized as part of enforcement efforts.

Push for cleaner public transport

As part of its clean mobility plan, Uttar Pradesh is also expanding its electric public transport network. The government has set a target of operating 975 electric buses across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Meerut. Currently, around 100 electric buses are running in these cities. Officials believe that increasing the e-bus fleet will help reduce emissions and improve overall air quality in the region.

Multi-pronged strategy against air pollution

The latest measures indicate Uttar Pradesh's aggressive approach towards tackling air pollution in the NCR. By combining stricter vehicle regulations, technology-based monitoring, scrappage of old vehicles and promotion of clean public transport, the state hopes to achieve significant improvements in air quality over the coming year.

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