Navami 2024: Schools, colleges offices to remain shut in UP on Friday, essential services to continue

The Uttar Pradesh government has officially declared a public holiday on October 11 in observance of 'Navami,' the final day of the Navratri festival. This announcement was made by a senior official on Thursday, following requests from various organisations celebrating the occasion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that the holiday be implemented statewide, except for essential services, which will continue to operate as usual. Shishir, the Director of Information, highlighted the significance of the festival, describing it as a time for families to unite and celebrate together.

In alignment with the holiday announcement, the Basic Education Minister confirmed that all schools under the Basic Education Department across Uttar Pradesh will be closed on Friday. The minister took to social media to disseminate this information, ensuring broad awareness among parents and students.

'Navami' marks a culmination of the nine-night Navratri festival, during which devotees observe fasting and engage in various rituals, including "kanya bhoj," puja, and havan. This day is rich in cultural and religious significance, serving as a moment for families to come together in prayer and celebration.