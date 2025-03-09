Mutilated body of PAC jawan found on railway track in UP's Bareilly Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said the body of the jawan was found on the Bareilly-Moradabad railway track.

The mutilated body of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan was found on a railway track in Mirganj area on Sunday morning, the police said. The soldier was deployed at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow.

The soldier identified as Ankur Kumar, 26, belonging to the 47th Battalion, H-Dal PAC, Ghaziabad, was found near Gula Phatak around 6.30 am, they said. His mobile phone was found nearby, ringing. The call led to the identification of the body.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said the body was found on the Bareilly-Moradabad railway track. "Upon reaching the spot, we found a mobile phone next to the deceased. A call on the phone revealed that he was PAC constable Ankur Kumar, son of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Manohara village in Muzaffarnagar's Sikheda Police Station area," she said.