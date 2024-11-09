Minor NEET aspirant raped, held hostage for over six months in Kanpur, teachers arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a minor NEET aspirant was held hostage and raped for over six months by two teachers of a reputed institute in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The incident came to light after the girl mustered courage and reached out to the police leading to the arrest of teachers.

According to the police, the ordeal began for the student in December 2022. Providing details about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey said the case was registered on Friday after the girl approached the Kalyanpur police station.

Teachers booked, arrested

Both teachers, named, Sahil Siddiqui, who taught biology, and Vikas Porwal, who taught chemistry were arrested and charged with offences of rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The student was 17 years old when this happened. Notably, just two months ago, Siddiqui was accused of engaging in obscene acts with another student at the coaching centre and arrested but was recently released on bail.

What is the case?

In her complaint, the victim alleged told the police that in December 2022, Siddiqui invited her to his friend's flat in Kalyanpur's Makdi-Khera area for a New Year's party, saying other students were also invited.

Upon her arrival at the flat, she found no one except Siddiqui. She alleged that Siddiqui drugged her with soft drinks laced with sedatives and raped her. They also recorded the heinous act. According to the complaint, Siddiqui allegedly held her hostage in his flat for over six months, during which he repeatedly raped her and also threatened to share the video online if she spoke to anyone about it.

A few months later, Porwal also raped her. She said in the FIR that she could not muster the courage to seek police help as she was afraid that it might land her family in danger. Six months later, the girl's mother arrived in Kanpur and took her along to Fatehpur.

According to the complaint, the girl was initially hesitant to approach the police but she made up her mind to take the step when she came across a video showing Siddiqui sexually harassing another coaching student.

(With inputs from agencies)