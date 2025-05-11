Minor gangraped, friend dies after being thrown out of moving car in UP's Bulandshahr; 3 held after encounter Police have arrested three accused after an encounter in connection with alleged gangrape of a minor girl in UP's Bulandshahr.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident near the National Capital Region, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped and a friend accompanying her died after being thrown out of a moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr earlier this week, police said.

Police have arrested the three accused after an encounter in which they sustained minor injuries. The car, a white Kia Seltos, used in the crime has also been seized by the cops.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening when the girl and her friend were picked in the car from Greater Noida on the pretext of getting them a job and taking them to Lucknow. Midway into the journey, an argument broke out between the men and the girls after the accused started drinking beer in the car, the girl told the police.

Things took a drastic turn as the men fought with the two victims, during which one of them was pushed out of the moving car in Meerut. She later died of her injuries.

The three men -- identified as Sandeep and Amit, both from Greater Noida and Gaurav from Ghaziabad allegedly gangraped the minor. She then managed to flee near Bulandshahr's Khurja area after which she informed the police.

Acting on her complaint, the cops tracked and intercepted the car near the Aligarh-Bulandshahr Highway. Gunfight broke out between a police team and the accused.

Gaurav and Sandeep sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during the encounter. Police recovered two illegal pistols along with live and spent cartridges, according to Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh.

An FIR related to the incident was registered on Wednesday at Khurja Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita.