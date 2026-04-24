Mega health drive launched for workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar, DM Medha Rupam inspects medical camps

Noida:

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its welfare initiatives for workers under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As part of this effort, a large-scale health campaign has been rolled out in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In collaboration with the Health Department, private hospitals and voluntary organisations, medical camps have been set up at twenty five locations across the district. District Magistrate (DM) Medha Rupam inspected the medical camp organised at Ambedkar Bhavan in Surajpur and interacted with workers to understand their feedback on the services offered.

Workers appreciated the arrangements and thanked the Chief Minister for the initiative. During the inspection, the District Magistrate said, "The medical camp organised here today will be replicated in the coming days for all our worker brothers and sisters. You are encouraged to attend in large numbers and avail free health services. These medical camps, organised by the Health Department with the support of private hospitals and NGOs, offer modern medical facilities."

Special focus on women's health

Highlighting additional facilities for women workers, she said, “Special services such as mammography and breast scanning have been arranged. A complete dental setup has been installed, with treatment options ranging from small cavity fillings to essential procedures along with X ray facilities. Eye checkups, free cataract operations and distribution of spectacles have also been included.”

What makes the labour health mission significant?

Large-scale preparations are underway to strengthen the healthcare framework for workers in the district. The administration aims to provide modern and free health services to nearly 12 lakh workers employed across more than 8,000 industries in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A major health camp is scheduled for May 1 and preparations are in full swing. Starting today, daily health camps will be conducted across different industries based on a fixed roster. Camps are also being organised in twenty five residential areas located near industrial zones. Over seventy private hospitals are working alongside government hospitals to streamline access to healthcare for workers. The mission also includes specially equipped mobile medical buses featuring mammography, X ray, dental surgery, dental chairs and other diagnostic facilities. Workers will receive these healthcare services either near their homes or directly at their workplaces. A key announcement has confirmed that 22 major private hospitals will offer free treatment across primary, secondary and tertiary levels on May 1. The initiative is the first of its kind in Gautam Buddh Nagar and has been widely appreciated. Many industries will also open creches and small in house clinics along with regular health camps. Residential facilities for workers are being improved as well. A network of NGOs and industries is supporting the drive under CSR activities, closely monitored by the district administration and the state government.

Appeal to workers to benefit from medical camps

The District Magistrate urged workers to attend the camps with their families. "Bring your children and elders so that they can also avail these free medical services. Paediatric facilities are available, including free spectacles for children when required," she said. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Kumar stated that multiple organisations offered varied health services at the Surajpur camp. The Health Department carried out routine screenings and distributed free medicines.

Wide range of health services

The Development Consortium NGO conducted tests for NCD, TB, HIV and cancer and provided medicines. Manas Hospital Foundation created 25 Ayushman cards. Sharda Hospital carried out a large number of dental and gynaecological examinations. The Eye Care Team performed eye screenings and distributed spectacles to several beneficiaries. Natural Care NGO conducted TB and HIV examinations through a mobile medical unit, while Awaahan NGO supported by NTPC also offered health and TB screening facilities.

Thousands of workers attend the health camps

The Chief Medical Officer shared that camps were held in several labour dense areas such as Surajpur, Baraula, Sector 16 slums, Sarfabad, Sector 15 Naya Bas, Sector 8 slums, Chowda, Malkpur, Asgarpur, Chapraula, Habibpur, Nagla Ilahabas, Nayagaon, Salarpur, Vedapur, Chalera, Gejha, Sector 9 slums, Mangrauli, Roza Jalalpur, Kulesara, Kakarala and Bhangel. Thousands of workers benefited from the checkups and free treatments offered at these locations.

Special mega health drive on May 1

A special mega health campaign will be held on May 1 across Gautam Buddh Nagar. A total of 201 camps will be organised and all government hospitals along with 22 private hospitals will offer free health checkups, surgeries and other medical services throughout the day. This effort is being seen as a major step towards securing a healthier and safer future for the district’s workforce.