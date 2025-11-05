Meerut mystery murder case: Imam arrested for killing wife after revelation of hidden marriage After 22 days of Naima’s murder, the accused, Shahzad, filed a missing person complaint at the Charthawal Police Station. Later, when an unidentified body was found that matched Nayima’s photograph, Shahzad was informed.

Meerut:

In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, police have solved the mystery behind the murder of an unidentified woman whose body was found on September 17 near the Ganganahar track in Siwalkhas forest.

According to the Jani Police, the victim’s husband, Shahzad, an imam, and his accomplice Nadeem Ansari have been arrested for the crime. The police have also recovered the knife and rope used in the murder.

Investigations revealed that Shahzad killed his wife after tensions arose between them. The accused had deceived the victim by marrying another woman and had also prevented his first wife from meeting him, which eventually led to the murder.

Accused confesses after interrogation

After 22 days of Naima’s murder, the accused, Shahzad, filed a missing person complaint at the Charthawal Police Station. Later, when an unidentified body was found that matched Nayima’s photograph, Shahzad was informed.

The police grew suspicious of the delay in filing the report and took Shahzad into custody for questioning. During interrogation, Shahzad eventually confessed to committing the crime.

SSP Vipin Tada said that the two had met through social media. Naima did not know that Shahzad worked as an imam in mosques. He had introduced himself as a cloth merchant. The two got married seven months ago.

Four get life imprisonment in 2022 murder case in Meerut

As many as four persons were awarded life imprisonment by a Meerut court in connection with a 2022 murder case. Besides, a collective fine of Rs 48,000 was also imposed on them.

The case was registered at Kithaur police station following a complaint by Manoj Giri of Govindpuri. He alleged that on June 7 2022, his son Tarun Giri was attacked with sticks and rods by Tushar Bhati, Prince, Ankur, and Gullu, which led to his death.

Police officials said the conviction was possible due to strong evidence collection and coordinated prosecution efforts under their special initiative, “Operation Conviction”. A charge sheet was filed after a thorough investigation.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Alok Dwivedi found all four accused guilty of murder and handed down life imprisonment. They were also sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 each for causing hurt and another year plus Rs 1,000 each for intentional insult.