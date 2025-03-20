Meerut murder case: 6-Year-old's shocking 'Papa is in the drum' revelation exposes mother’s brutal crime The Meerut murder case took a chilling turn as a 6-year-old's revelation led to the discovery of Saurabh Rajput's dismembered body in a cement-filled drum. His wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover planned the brutal crime.

In a shocking twist in the Saurabh murder case, the victim’s mother has claimed that her 6-year-old granddaughter had revealed the gruesome truth about her father’s whereabouts. According to her, the child said, “Papa is in the drum,” leading to the discovery of Saurabh’s dismembered body inside a cement-filled drum. However, police have dismissed this claim, stating that the child only learned about the murder after the case was uncovered.

Wife and lover planned murder

Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer, was brutally murdered by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, with the help of her lover, Sahil Shukla. The couple allegedly planned the murder months in advance and executed it in a gruesome manner.

Dismembered body found in cement-filled drum

Saurabh's body was found chopped into pieces and stuffed inside a drum filled with cement. After the post-mortem, his remains were brought to his home in the Indira Nagar area. His final rites were conducted late Wednesday evening.

The victim’s family has alleged that Muskan’s parents were aware of the murder before March 18, when the police were officially informed. Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, further claimed that the couple’s 6-year-old daughter knew about her father’s murder and had innocently revealed it by saying, “Papa is in the drum.”

Police deny child's knowledge of murder

However, SP City Ayush Vikram Singh refuted this claim, explaining, “The child must have overheard Muskan narrating the incident to family members. She did not know about the murder beforehand.”

Renu Devi has also accused Muskan’s parents of misleading the police. “The truth is that Muskan’s mother knew about the murder before March 18. They only approached the police to avoid legal consequences,” she alleged.

Murder confession and arrest

According to the police, Muskan and Sahil confessed to killing Saurabh on March 4 by stabbing him multiple times. They then dismembered his body, sealed the remains in a cement-filled drum, and attempted to cover up the crime.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday. Officials reported that both suspects appeared highly distressed in Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.

Muskan spends sleepless night in jail

Sources inside the jail revealed that Muskan spent the entire night crying and refused to eat. Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma stated, “Muskan was kept in the women’s barrack (Barrack No. 12), while Sahil was placed in the men’s barrack (Barrack No. 18).”

Murder planned since 2023

Police investigations have revealed that Muskan had been plotting her husband’s murder since November 2023. She allegedly manipulated Sahil, who is known to be superstitious, by using a fake Snapchat account to impersonate his deceased mother.

SP Singh disclosed, “Muskan created a fake Snapchat ID in her brother’s name and convinced Sahil that his deceased mother was communicating with him. She used this tactic to make him believe that his mother wanted Saurabh dead.”

Murder weapons purchased in advance

Ahead of Saurabh’s return from London in February, Muskan bought knives under the pretext of cutting chicken and also procured sedatives. Police believe she meticulously planned the murder, assuming that Saurabh’s absence would go unnoticed as he had limited contact with his family over the past few years.

The case continues to unravel with new revelations, as police further investigate the accused’s motives and involvement.'