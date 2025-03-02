Mayawati removes Akash Anand from all posts of BSP, makes big announcement on her successor Earlier during the Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati had refused to make Akash Anand her successor by calling him immature. However, only 47 days later, she made Akash Anand her successor in the meeting of the national executive of BSP.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all the posts of the party. Akash Anand was BSP's national coordinator and considered as Mayawati's successor. The BSP chief appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators to oversee party affairs across the country. She also asserted that there would be no successor of her till she is alive.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati held a meeting of BSP's national executive in Lucknow. Recently, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister expelled Akash Anand's father-in-law Ashok Siddharth from the party.

"four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former MP Mayawati ji, in a meeting of all the small and big office bearers of BSP in Lucknow today, did a state-wise in-depth review of the activities and preparations of the party organisation at various levels, increasing the mass base in the entire society on the basis of cadre, as well as the previous guidelines given to strengthen the party on every front," a statement released by BSP read.

Mayawati had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor. She had last month announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, the father-in-law of Akash Anand, from the party on charges of factionalism and engaging in anti-party activities. Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was expelled along with Nitin Singh, the Meerut district in-charge of BSP responsible for overseeing party operations in the southern states.

"Honorable Kanshi Ram Ji had never refused his relatives etc. to work in the party, but in this matter he also said that they too work in the party like other people, but if in the guise of this, the day they misuse my name and harm the party and the movement, then on that very day I will immediately expel them from the party, of which there are many examples and the people of Punjab are well aware of this matter. And following in his footsteps, I, being his honest and loyal disciple and successor, have expelled Ashok Siddharth, who is also the father-in-law of Akash Anand, from the party in the interest of the party and the movement. He has done the most despicable act of weakening the party by dividing it into two factions in the entire country, including Uttar Pradesh, which is absolutely intolerable, and all this was also seen in the marriage of his son," the statement read further.

As far as Akash Anand is concerned in this matter, you know that he is married to the daughter of Ashok Siddharth and now after expelling Ashok Siddharth from the party, how much influence does his father have on that girl and how much influence does his daughter have on Akash, so now we will have to look at all this very seriously, which till now does not seem positive at all, it added.

"In such a situation, in the interest of the party and the movement, Akash Anand has been removed from all the responsibilities of the party, for which not the party but his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth is completely responsible and who has not only harmed the party but has also ruined the political career of Akash Anand. And now in his place, Anand Kumar will continue to do all the work of the party as before and he continues to do all the work of the party during my visits to Lucknow and outside as before and has not disappointed me in any matter till now, meaning he has not caused any harm to the party and the movement till now," it added.